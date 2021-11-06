Frederic B. (Ric) Peters, 70, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va. passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at his home. He was held in love and surrounded by his wife, children and siblings.
Ric was born in Richmond, Va., on February 17, 1951, to the late Herbert Hoover and Edythe Williams Peters. He owned and operated Shenandoah Paint store in Harrisonburg for 37 years and continued installing window treatments for the store after his retirement. Ric was an avid photographer, especially enjoying nature photography and capturing “His view of God’s world.” He was a lifelong musician, an accomplished guitarist, and a troubadour with gifted ears. He was part of the local band, ‘The Back Road Hitchhikers.’ He had so much joy in making and performing music with his bandmate-brothers. Ric loved life, loved to laugh, loved his family, loved God and this beautiful world we live in.
On June 12, 1982, he married Laurinda Fowler Peters, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Ric is survived by his children, Christen Peters and husband Jonathan McRay of Keezletown, Joshua Peters of Winchester, Becca Hernandez and husband Rey Hernandez of San Jose, California; siblings, Eddie Peters and wife Mari Nagase of Bettendof, Iowa, Ken Peters and wife Becky, Jan Hatcher-Conquest and husband Chris Conquest, all of Richmond; and grandchildren Ricardo (Ritchie) Valentine and Antonio (Tony) Israel Hernandez.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2pm at Grace Covenant Church, 3337 Emmaus Rd., Harrisonburg, Va. Those attending are asked to wear masks for the safety and consideration of all. A live stream option will be offered for those who prefer to be home or are unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to Matthew’s Place, a children’s reading club, or The Neighborhood Literacy Center in Richmond, Va. Donations can be made via Check and written to: The Bridge RVA, PO Box 7256, Richmond, VA 23221 or through this link: www.thebridgerva.com/giving
Online condolences may be made to the family and live streaming of the service may be accessed by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
