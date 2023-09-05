A beautiful spirit, Frederic Scott Conrad known as Scott, left this earth suddenly on Aug. 27, 2023.
Scott’s loving family, son, John and John’s wife, Brandy and two grandchildren, Calie and Parker as well as his father, Fred, and mother, Carole, will miss him eternally.
Scott’s love of music and his guitars endured throughout his life. Scott’s kindness and helping spirit will be missed by his many friends. He was a proud member of the Eagles in New Market and of the Moose in Mount Jackson.
Memorial donations may be made to Mount Jackson Fire and Rescue Department and Mount Jackson Police Department.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
