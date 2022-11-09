Frederick Bengtson “Rick” Rowe Jr., 53, of McGaheysville, Va., passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Rowe was born April 25, 1969, in Lynchburg, Va. and was the son of Shanda Kiser Horner and husband, Garnett, of Lynchburg and the late Frederick Bengtson Rowe Sr. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Thomas Marschall.
Rick was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Roanoke College. He was employed with ComSonics in Harrisonburg, where he began his career in 2004.
Surviving is his wife of 26 years, Nicole Renee Marschall-Rowe, whom he married on April 20, 1996.
In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by a half brother, Eric Rowe and wife, Joan; three half sisters, Kristen Rowe and husband, Mike Spar, Lise Rowe and husband, Patrick Byrd, and Britta Rowe; mother-in-law, Karen Marschall; brother-in-law, Scott Marschall and wife, Kim; as well as two nieces and two nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 605 Clay St., Lynchburg, with the Rev. Todd M. Vie officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please carry out a good deed in honor of Rick.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
