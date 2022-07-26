Frederick Martin Olson III, 74, of Broadway, died May 16, 2022, in Florida.
The Rev. Tom Murphy will conduct a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral home Chapel in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for his family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.