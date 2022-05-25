On May 16, 2022, Frederick Martin Olson III of Broadway, was released from the limitations of his earthly body at the age of 74 and went with the angels to a home free of pain. He was on a greatly anticipated trip to Florida to celebrate his granddaughter’s high school graduation, and had a wonderful time with family during his last days.
Fred was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on March 4, 1948, and was the son of Fred M. Olson Jr. and Christine (Taskaline) Olson.
He graduated from Wheeling High School, Class of ’67, and left to join the U.S. Air Force and marry his first wife, Anna Mae Parsons. Fred served the Air Force for four years and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant E4 and went on to work in a banking career in Wheeling.
He has two sons, Chad Michael "Mike" Olson (Tracey Gabel) residing in Ruskin, Fla., and Jeffrey Martin Olson residing in Pittsburgh, Pa. His precious granddaughter, Katrina Sunshine Olson, is residing in Plantation, Fla. with her mother, Briggitte Olson.
Fred moved to Harrisonburg, Va. in 1989 and married his current wife, Susan (Krouse) Olson, on Sept. 15, 1991. They later moved to Broadway, Va., where Fred retired and was elected to serve on the Broadway Town Council for several terms. He had to resign in 2018 because of his medical conditions. That community service was an activity Fred loved and was very committed to. He continued to wish he could campaign and serve yet again.
In Wheeling Fred was known at Security National Bank, the Wheeling Civic Center, and as coach of the Clator Rams softball team.
Over the years Fred was also involved in numerous organizations including The American Institute of Banking, Credit Professionals International, Camp Still Meadows, VAIL, Broadway Hometown Partnership, and the Harrisonburg Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4150, where he served in several officer positions including president.
He was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway.
Fred was a generous, warmhearted man who helped others in many ways and was always the life of the party. He had a joke for every occasion, and his friends and family will always miss his “big” presence at every gathering. Never at a loss for words, Fred made friends so easily and was constantly surrounded by people who loved him. His two dogs, Lambert and Zoey, will miss their companion and treat dispenser. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Yankees, and the 3 Stooges (his kind of humor!)
There will be a celebration of Fred’s life held later in the summer. Fred was a beloved person who will be remembered with laughter and many stories.
Memorial contributions in his name could be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 (where he and Susan found some of their best friends).
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
