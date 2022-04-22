Frederick “Rick” Allan Smith, 79, from Linville, Va., beloved husband, father, grandfather and community volunteer, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Rick was born in 1942 in Northfield, Vt. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank Glazier Smith and Margaret Leona Smith and his dear cousin, Norris (Nod) Osmer. His wife, Jane Shackelford Smith, survives.
In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by his daughters, Beth Smith Mikolajczyk and husband, Greg, of Holland, Pa., and Cindy Kilmon Amos and husband, Rob, of Lansdowne, Va.; siblings, Shirley Hartson of South Burlington, Vt., and Sid Smith and wife, JoAnn, of Harrisonburg, Va.; niece, Tracy Raymond and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Kate Mikolajczyk, Brian Mikolajczyk, Carson Amos and Dylan Amos and a number of Vermont cousins.
Rick graduated from Warwick High School in Newport News, Va. He then studied five years at The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School and graduated with a degree in drafting and design. He served the Williamsburg community as a real estate broker and partner at Berkeley Realty Better Homes & Gardens. He was an active member of the Virginia Jaycees. He was an avid supporter of The College of William and Mary and the sports programs including the Quarterback Club and Hoops Group.
After retiring, he moved to Harrisonburg in 1999. He believed strongly in a life of service. He was an active volunteer at Camp Still Meadows in Linville and instrumental in the design and creation of a universally accessible tree house and many other projects. He was a passionate supporter of the James Madison athletic teams and the JMU Duke Club, and especially loved tailgating for JMU football games where he was famous for his ribs, chili, salsa, pickles, and Vermont relish.
His service after retirement included helping his winter home of Port Aransas, Texas clean up from Hurricane Harvey. He also built carpentry projects for his winter Texas friends and for his family and friends at Silver Beach, Va. A favorite retirement activity was spending time with his grandchildren, especially at Silver Beach.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 14, at 1:00 p.m. at Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp, 11992 Hollar School Road, Linville, VA 22834.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
