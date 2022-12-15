Frederick Woodrow Knighton “Freddie”, 83, of Shenandoah passed away on December 11, 2022 at his home.
Freddie was born on August 10, 1939 in Shenandoah and was the son of the late James Woodrow Knighton and Helen Frances Plumb Knighton. Freddie graduated from Shenandoah High School. He attended Blue Ridge Community college and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Industrial Technology. Freddie retired from DuPont Front Royal, VA, in February 1998.
Freddie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a huge supporter of all youth in the Shenandoah Rec League, PCHS, PCMS and PYFL. Fans, players and cheerleaders could hear his voice ring out at any gym or field. He was always there.
On June 28, 1975, he married Carolyn Ann Myers, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Adam Knighton and wife, Crystal, and Joshua Knighton and wife, Ashley, all of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Caleb, Haley, Blayne, Rileigh and Addisyn Knighton; his brothers, Donnie Knighton and wife, Betty, of Shenandoah, Robert Knighton of Charlottesville; a sister, Becky Haley and husband, Marvin, of Sumter, SC.
Freddie was preceded in death by a son, Jason Howard Knighton; brothers, Ralph Knighton and Boyd “Glennie” Knighton; and a sister, Cindy Knighton.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Friday, December 16, 2022 at Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah or friends may visit at the residence at any time.
A funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Kam Stabler, of East Point United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Community Cemetery, Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company and East Point United Methodist Church.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
