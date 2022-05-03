Freel Shirley Shipe, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away April 30, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg, Va.
He was born Nov. 25, 1930, in Mathias, W.Va., and was a son of the late Arthur William and L. Gladys May Shipe.
He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished being a part of family events until the end of his life.
On March 20, 1954, he married the former Eleanor Fawley, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Kent Shipe of Mathias, W.Va.; a daughter, Ellen McDonald and husband, John, of Port Republic, Va.; four grandchildren, Kevin Shipe of Pratt, Kan., Jason Shipe and wife, Allyson, of New Market, Va., Nathan McDonald of Triangle, Va., and Logan McDonald of Strasburg, Pa.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph William Shipe and Arthur Lynn Shipe, and a nephew, Wayne Shipe.
Freel was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton, Va. He was also a 50-year member of the Mathias Ruritan Club and a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge No. 29 in Moorefield. Freel served on the E.A. Hawse Medical Board of Directors for several years.
Pastor Barbara Krumm will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton, Va. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook beginning Wednesday, May 4, at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 16170 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
