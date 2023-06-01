G. L. ‘Sam’ Thacker
CHURCHVILLE — George Lester “Sam” Thacker, 97, long-time resident of Churchville, passed away peacefully in Harmony House of Bridgewater Retirement Community on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Born January 31, 1926 at Mossy Creek (Bridgewater), he was a son of Samuel Elia and Mollie Belle (Gilkerson) Thacker. He graduated from North River High School in 1943 and worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company briefly before enlisting in the armed forces. Sam was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II. After the war, Sam attended Shenandoah College in Dayton. He was employed by Coiner Parts, worked as a deliveryman for Dr. Pepper, and then was a local driver for Smith’s Transfer for 33 years, retiring in 1985.
Sam was a faithful and active member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church where he served as Sunday school treasurer for many years. He was a charter member of the Churchville Fire Department and Rescue Squad, and particularly enjoyed serving as a public announcer at the annual Churchville Fireman’s carnival. He was a longtime member of the Churchville Ruritan Club, with 63 years of perfect attendance and served for many years as a coach in the Ruritan athletic programs.
On January 25, 1948 he married Nelle Skelton Simmons, and they shared 62 years together. Nelle passed away on March 15, 2010. Sam was also preceded in death by five sisters, Lena Arehart, Florence Barr, Betty Taylor, Virginia “Ginny” Dunlap and Margaret “Peggy” Knicely; and two brothers, Jack and Paul Thacker.
Surviving are four children, Kaye Thacker Koplin and husband Michael of Washington, N.C., Tom Thacker and wife Susan Armstrong Thacker of Weyers Cave, Sue Thacker Smiley and husband Frank of Raphine, and Richard Thacker of Churchville; six grandchildren, Beth Koplin, Scott Kopkin, Kate Thacker Anderson and husband J. T. Anderson, Andrew Thacker, David Smiley and wife Katherine, and Matthew Smiley; two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Jack Anderson; two step great-grandchildren, Conner and Michael Robison; a sister-in-law, Betty Simmons of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is deeply grateful for the loving care Sam received from the staff of Harmony House at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
A private interment service will be held in Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Cam Powell, David Hanger, Tom Daggy, Harold Clifton, Sam Taylor, Frank Thacker, Steve Morris, and Gene Sours.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 2 in Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lester Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Churchville Ruritan Club and the Churchville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday at Bear Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 17 Buffalo Gap Hwy., Churchville, VA 24421; Churchville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 608, Churchville, VA 24421; or Churchville Ruritan Club, PO Box 24, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.