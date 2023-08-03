G. William (Bill) Richards Jr. of Waynesboro, Va., formerly of Elkton, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. He was 83 years old. He was preceded in death by his father, G. William Richards Sr. and mother, Vallie Monger Richards of Elkton, Va.
He is survived by his former wife, Barbara Quatse Richards of South Carolina, plus four wonderful children, Scott Richards of Staunton, Va., Chris Richards of Fishersville, Va., Matt Richards and wife, Michelle, of Lynchburg, Va. and daughter, Laura Beth Bowles and husband, Mark Bowles, of Staunton, Va. He had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three wonderful sisters, Linda Richards Berry and her husband, Kenneth Berry, of Grottoes, Va., Alice Richards Simon and her husband, Jack Simon, of Ashland, Va. and Tina Richards Comer and her husband, Kenny Comer, of Crimora, Va.; also surviving is close friend, Helen Roberts.
He graduated from Elkton High School in 1958 where he participated in all four sports his first two years of high school but ended up in football where he was voted Groups II all district 10, ended his senior year plus he excelled in four years of basketball. He especially loved track and field; this is the reason he attended Bridgewater College for two years on a partial scholarship where he ran track and field for Doc. Jopson; his coach (now deceased).
He was also very interested in the civil war because of his great-grandfather, which was a surgeon in that war. He walked a lot of battle fields where history was made in Virginia. He was a life time member of the National Rifle Association for over 40 years. He loved being around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He retired from the Trucking Co. Willis Shaw Express in 2001 and was a marketing manager for 16 years.
Donations of any kind may be made to the Shriner’s Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN, 1-800-498-4902 or at shrinerschildrens.org or to the Saint Josephs Indian School, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57327 or you may go to ww.stjo.org to donate; or mail to P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, 1-800-341-2235.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Evangelical United Methodist Church with Pastor Debbie Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
