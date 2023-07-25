Gail Bear Putnam, 91, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Journey’s Crossing. She was born Dec. 4, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Roy M. and Lucille McCoy Bear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William “Bill” Putnam Sr.; son, Charles William “Chuck” Putnam Jr.; brother, Robert E. “Rolly” Bear Sr. and wife, Betty; niece, Tara McArthur; and son-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Copeland.
Gail was a graduate of Elkton High School. After many years of service, she retired as a dispatcher for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. She was a longtime member of Bethel United Church of Christ where she served as a deacon and taught Sunday school for both children and adults. She loved crocheting, vacations with her family, reading and especially family time.
She is survived by her daughter, Lucretia Putnam Copeland; sisters, Sandra Holiday and husband, Shep, of Kentucky and LaVerne McArthur of Elkton; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Putnam of Elkton; grandchildren, Amanda Copeland Hollis and husband, Mike, Elena Copeland Laughlin and husband, David, Charles Isaac Copeland II, William Roy Copeland Sr. and wife, Maria, Jada Copeland; and great-grandchildren, Holly, Elijah, Travis, Riley, Jordan, Nikki, Astrid, Kayden, Isabella, William, Jr., Olivia and Freya.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Bethel United Church of Christ with Pastor Dan Bassett officiating. Burial will follow at McCoy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
