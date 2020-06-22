Gail Lee Sherman, 65, a resident of Broadway, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home. Mr. Sherman was born March 9, 1955, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Wilson Boyd and Helen Louise Bridges Sherman.
He owned and operated his own trim carpentry business for 19 years and worked for Custom Deliveries and First Choice Transport for the last eight years. He loved fishing, music, flying his drone and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church in Broadway.
On June 21, 1985, he married Patricia Sherman, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Neil Sherman and wife, Heather, Amy Neff and husband, Ricky, and Charles Simmons and companion, Carrie Grant; his Fur-Baby, Bear Sherman; siblings, Jimmy Sherman and Barbie Sherman Wingfield and grandchildren, Dominque Huhn, Brandon Neff, Destiny Neff, Hayli Simmons, Rian Davis and Jaiden Davis.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sherman was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Sherman.
Pastor Sam Wenger will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may greet the family prior to the graveside service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Friends and family may view and sign the register book Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
