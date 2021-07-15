Gail LaVonne Hill Emswiler, 81, of New Market, passed away peacefully July 13, 2021, at home. She was born Oct. 24, 1939, to the late Wade and Lottie Rader Hill.
Gail was a supervisor at H.D. Lee Company before retiring. She was a very active person who enjoyed going to the beach with family and friends. She spent many hours piecing together beautiful quilt tops, place mats, and tree skirts for her family.
Gail was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dewey Hill; a sister, Carleene Lohr; half brothers, Oakley, Emmett and Harry Hill and half sisters, Frances Chandler and Doris Click.
Surviving are her children, Dwight Emswiler Jr. and wife, Lisa, Patricia Mongold and husband, Russell, Gay Fawley and husband, Kenneth, whom she lived with; grandchildren, David Emswiler and wife, Melissa, Travis Emswiler and wife, Stephanie, Kaylin Emswiler, Timothy Mongold and companion, Adrienne Brown, Daniel Fawley and companion, Lindsey Stroop, Michelle Fawley Grove and companion, Scott Matthews; great-grandchildren, Dillon, Chase, Aleah, Mason, Maddison, Bently, Lanndon, Haylee; sisters-in-law, Writa Hill and Helen Hill; and her very special caregiver, Dorothy Dove.
Pastor Jack Tucker will conduct a graveside service 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Run Cemetery near Broadway. The body was cremated. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated is encouraged to wear a mask.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s own choice.
