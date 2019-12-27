Gail Loraine Davis Little, 71, of Harrisonburg passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home. She had been in declining health since 1986.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was the daughter of Coralie Boag Davis of Clarence Center, N.Y., and the late Roy Davis.
Gail graduated from high school in Clarence, N.Y., in 1965 and attended SUNY College in Fredonia. In addition, she had many years of private violin study. Gail was employed at Eastern Mennonite University, where she conducted orchestra and taught violin. She was also a founding member of the Madison String Quartet. She enjoyed fashion and design and had a true passion for Christmas. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
On July 29, 1967, she married John A. Little, who survives. Also surviving, in addition to her mother, Coralie Davis, of Clarence Center, N.Y., are her children, Deanna Carter of Harrisonburg, Brian Little and wife, Sarah, of Raleigh, N.C., and Jimmy Little and wife, Chrissy, of Gaithersburg, Md. Also surviving, are her grandchildren, Brendan Carter, and Mason, Wade, Madison and Jake Little; sisters, Betsy Pritchard and Judy Baumer; brothers, Richard and Gregg Davis; a close cousin, William Boag, and her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Georgie-Porgie.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the JMU Foundation, Little-McIntyre Endowed Vocal Scholarship online at www.jmu.edu/give.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
