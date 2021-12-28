Gail was born in Teaneck, New Jersey in 1938. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family, at Sunnyside on Dec. 24, 2021, of natural causes following a March diagnosis of dementia.
The daughter of Robinson Emmons Matthews and Theo Delores Richardson, she grew up in Brevard, N.C.
In high school, she was a member of the National Champion North Carolina Cloggers group. With the group, she traveled to Japan, Korea, and Okinawa with a USO Tour in October 1955 to January 1956 to entertain the U.S. Army troops.
Gail graduated from Madison College in 1960 where she was active in the Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority. She participated in synchronized swimming and field hockey as part of her Physical Education curriculum. It was at Madison that she met the love of her life, Danny. They married in 1960.
From 1973 to 1994, Gail taught Health and Physical Education at Thomas Harrison Junior High and then the new Thomas Harrison Middle School where she was known as “Ms. OD.” She was one of the first “Sex Ed” teachers in the State. Her daughters joked that they didn’t just get the “birds and the bees talk” from their mom; they got a GRADE.
As the first Gymnastics Coach for the Harrisonburg High School Blue Streaks, she coached several members to State Championships.
In 2015, she was recognized for her groundbreaking service with an induction to the HHS Hall of Fame.
Not one to let her teaching talent be idle, she tutored in numerous capacities including after-school American Sign Language, English proficiency through Skyline Literacy, and GED instruction at Linville-Edom Correctional Facility.
For many years, she and Danny enjoyed time at their property at Smith Mountain Lake. There, for 25 years, they helped put the fun back in dysfunctional as hosts for the annual O’Donnell Family Reunion.
As JMU season ticket holders, they supported Men’s basketball and football and Women’s basketball. She was active in many aspects of the Alumni and JMU Foundation. She and Danny also sponsored a scholarship.
A long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Church, she volunteered at the soup kitchen and supported the bereavement committee.
Her hobbies were varied. She provided countless crocheted baby blankets to Mercy House. She took several Masters Class courses on Geology and Physics. An avid eggcup collector, she spent many enjoyable trips antiquing with friends.
Survived by husband, Danny; daughter, Sheila Antonnicola (Maurizio) and grandson, Giancarlo; daughter, Erin Lucks; sister, Nancy Plummer; and numerous nephews.
The funeral will be private but the family looks forward to hosting a Celebration of Life in the spring when we can enjoy sharing memories in an outdoor venue.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
