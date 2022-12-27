Galen L. Shank
Galen Leroy Shank, 71, from the Mount Clinton area of Rockingham County, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, after living with Leukemia for 1 ½ years.
Galen was born April 2, 1951, to Marie Shank of the Mount Clinton area and the late Norman Rhodes Shank. On April 1, 1972, Galen married Susan (Steffen) Shank. After several different employments, one being five years with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, he settled on the family dairy farm and became co-owner of Double “S” Dairy. He was a member of Weaver’s Mennonite Church and an active member of the Clover Hill Ruritan Club. He also served as a local delegate for the Dairy Farmers of America Co-Op.
Galen and Susie loved to travel and took advantage of retirement. They visited all 50 states, parts of Europe, and took lots of cruises. Sarasota, Fla. was their winter home. Galen never met a stranger and easily made life-time friends. He took pride in his family and made others a priority. He loved cars, hunting, sharing jokes, and spending time with friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are a son, Chris Shank and wife, Teresa; daughter, Jennifer Middlebrook and husband, Chris; four grandsons, Channing and Tyson Shank and Rhodes and Sawyer Middlebrook; special family member, Susanna Knicely; sister, Lois Depoy and husband, Todd; brother, Sheldon Shank and wife, Barbara; and Susie’s five siblings and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Due to current construction being done on Weavers Mennonite Church, the service will be held at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church with Pastor Curt Stutzman and Donnie Jenkins officiating. Casual attire is appropriate.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weavers Mennonite Church Building Fund, 2501 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
