Garland Cornell Dennison, 97, of Fishersville (formerly of Burkes Mill Road, Mount Sidney), passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Regency Senior Living.
He was born Jan. 15, 1925, and was a son of the late Hensel and Nellie (Shull) Dennison.
Garland retired from Westinghouse. He was a member of St. Michael's United Church of Christ.
Garland was united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1950, to Mary Lee (Powell) Dennison, who preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2022.
Garland is survived by his daughter, Nancy Dennison and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanford Dennison and Carroll Dennison and sisters, Carolyn Michael, Lorraine Diehl, and Kathleen Milstead.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev Hollis Dodge officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
