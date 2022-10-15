Garland Eugene “Gene” Dofflemyer, 88, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Harrisonburg. Mr. Dofflemyer was born August 7, 1934 in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late James Oscar and Mary Virginia Hawkins Dofflemyer. He grew up in Elkton and was a long time Mechanic and worked at local car dealerships and at his home for many years. He was an avid camper for over 35 years, and loved camping at North River.
Gene is survived by his wife, Joyce Dean Dofflemyer; a daughter, Angie Myers and husband, Jr; sisters, Joyce Hansbrough, Connie Lam, Carolyn Breeden, Syvilla “Billy” Hensley, Sandra Hensley, Barbara Breeden; grandchild, Christopher Myers and companion Whitney Brill; a great-grandchildren, Cameron Myers and Adie Brill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dickie Dofflemyer, Randolph Dofflemyer, Christine Breeden, Aileen Nieswander, Peggy Sipe, Linda Shifflett.
Services and burial will be private.
