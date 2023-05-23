Garland Heatwole Ritchie, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Garland was born Aug. 8, 1932, to the late Carl Gould and Louise Heatwole Ritchie.
He graduated from Mt. Clinton High School in 1950 and worked for over 55 years at Excel Steel Works, where his father was one of the original owners. Throughout the 1960s, Garland and his wife also owned and operated Dale Variety Store in Dale Enterprise. Garland was a lifelong member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and in many other capacities. He was an active member of the West Rockingham Ruritans for over 50 years and also of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid sports fan and played on basketball, baseball, and softball teams in his younger years and then managed and coached a fastpitch softball team for several years. Through his affiliation with these teams, he made many friendships, which he cherished throughout his life.
On April 27, 1951, he married Louise Shiflet, who preceded him in death April 1, 2012.
Garland is survived by his children, Debra Ritchie Krone and husband, Dennis, of Dover, Pa., and Donald E. Ritchie and wife Sue, of Rockingham; siblings, Larry Ritchie and wife, JoAnn, and Phyllis Campbell and husband, Lewis; grandchildren, Michael Krone and wife, Michelle, Rebecca Ritchie Byers and husband, Joe, and Sara Ritchie; and great-grandchildren, Autumn Krone and Sarah Jo, Anna Sue, and Levi Byers.
Those wishing may view and sign the register book from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doctor Patricia Meadows and Jerry Shiflet officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be held privately at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church, c/o Vickie Rawley, 3056 Ralston Road, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.