Garland Phillip “Peachey” Showalter, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Showalter was born Jan. 23, 1935, in Rockingham County to the late Earl Miller Showalter and Marjorie Frances Philips Showalter Whissen.
He worked as a machinist mechanic at Metro for 30 years, Wrangler in Luray, White Swan Uniforms for 10 years, J.E. Morgan for nine years, and full time at Walmart as an assembler. He was known as ‘The Sewing Machine Man” and often serviced machines around the area and made alterations for people from his shop. He served in the National Guard for eight years, was a member of the Valley Saddle Club, Harrisonburg Moose Lodge No. 1686, and a lifelong member of Hose Company No. 4.
In July 1956, he married Shirley Jean Hopkins, who preceded him in death Dec. 24, 2005.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Bowman and husband, Samuel, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Steven Eric Johnson of Woodbridge, Allison Nicole Allar and husband, James, of Woodstock and Erika Kay Johnson of Franklintown, Pa.; brother-in-law, Delaney Hopkins and wife, Brenda; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paul Riggleman, Bobby Riggleman, and Mike Hartman.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Showalter was preceded in death by his son, Steven James Showalter, and his siblings, Everette Showalter, John “Jake” Showalter, and Earlene Showalter Gordon.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Singers Glen Cemetery.
Those wishing may view and sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850 or to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.