Garland Richard Stroop, 71, of Timberville, died Oct. 8, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Jan. 17, 1951, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Donald Frederick and Dessie Wilkins Stroop.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville and was active in various activities through Pleasant View Homes.
Surviving are a sister, Sharon S. May and husband, Bill, of Broadway; a nephew, Chris Rush and wife, Sheli, of Singers Glen; a great-nephew, Gavin Rush of Singers Glen; and two step-nephews, Rick May of Fulks Run and Michael May of Dayton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Brenton Stroop; and a stepbrother, Jimmy Wilkins.
Pastor Donnie Owen will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Those wishing to pay their respects may sign a guestbook at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Monday (today) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Inc., P.O. Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
