Garlen Vernon Souder, 98, of Mathias, W. Va., died June 13, 2021 at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home and Rehab.
He was born Jan. 2, 1923 in Mathias, W. Va., and was the son of the late Edward and Effie Sager Souder.
When he was younger, he worked for Safeway in Herndon, Va., but later retired after 34 years from the Columbia Gas Co. in Mathias. He was a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren but attended at Garrett’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
On Jan. 11, 1947 he married the former Maxine May who preceded him in death on March 21, 2015.
Surviving is a daughter, Sue Ellen Wilkins and husband Bruce of Mathias, W. Va.; sister-in-law, Loretta Souder of Mathias, W. Va., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son, David Souder; sisters, Retta Lowery, Marie Crider, Loraine Miller; brothers, Gordon and Orville Souder.
Pastors Jonathan Hedrick and Bob Curns will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias.
Friends may call anytime between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mathias Vol. Fire Dept. P.O. Box 59 Mathias, W. Va. 26812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.