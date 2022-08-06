Garlin Lee Estep
Garlin Lee Estep, 94, of New Market, VA passed away August 5, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Quicksburg.
He was born June 9, 1928, in New Market, to the late John Easton and Frances Moton Estep.
Garlin was a project manager at Lantz Construction Company. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and a member and deacon of Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville.
On September 9, 1950, he married the former Margie Cline, who preceded him in death August 10, 2015.
Surviving are two daughters, Diana Sue Miller and husband Steve of Quicksburg, Gina Marie Ludwig and husband Eddie of Mt. Jackson; one son, Garlin Leroy Estep and wife Barbara of Timberville; one brother, Bill Estep of New Market; grandchildren, Timothy Miller, Paul Miller, Michele Bruce, Bridget Polk, Kelly Hilliard, Charity Gray; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.
His brother, John Estep, preceded him in death.
Pastors Ernest Halterman and Tim Miller will conduct a funeral service 11:00 AM Monday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns.
The family will receive friends from 3 – 5 PM Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 15266 New Market Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
