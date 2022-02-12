Garner Harris Downey, 99, died February 1, 2022.
He was born August 24, 1922, in Elkton, the son of the late David Austin Downey and Pearle Lenora Harris Downey. Garner graduated from Elkton High School, Elkton, Va. in 1939, Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Va. in 1948, with a degree in Mathematics and Pennsylvania School of Optometry, Philadelphia, Pa. in 1950.
Garner enlisted in the United States Army in 1943, completing Basic Training at Fort Hood, Texas and training with the Central Signal Core School (CSCS) at US Army Post, Camp Crowder, Mo. He was in training in “Signal Intelligence,” becoming a high speed morse code operator decoding Japanese and German communications.
Garner and Mae Frances Thacker Downey were married August 14, 1945, at the Elkton Presbyterian Church, Elkton, Va. They had one daughter, The Reverend Dr. Karen Downey Beals, who currently resides in Hilo, Hawaii.
The Dr. Garner Downey, OD, office of optometry was opened above Downey’s Furniture, his mother and fathers furniture store, in 1950. He retired in 2010 after working 59 years.
In addition to his daughter, Karen, Garner is survived by his granddaughter, Katie Adrianne (Ryan) Jones, and two great-grandsons, Sterling R.T. Jones and Kaimalino M.O.S. Jones, who also reside in Hilo, Hawaii. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date at the Elkton Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
