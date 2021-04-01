Garold Wilson Shull, 67, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Garold was born Feb. 18, 1954, a son of the late Eunice Kathryn (Evers) and Clyde Wilson Shull.
Garold was involved in education for 41 years. He received his Bachelors of Science and Math degree from Madison College in Harrisonburg in 1976. He taught math in South Boston after graduation. He then returned to Dayton and taught math at Elkton Middle School. During this time, he obtained his Masters of Education specializing in Middle School Counseling at James Madison University. He then became a guidance counselor in Broadway at John C. Myers/J. Frank Hillyard Middle School. He retired in June 2017.
He was a lifetime, active member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren, where he demonstrated his love for God and music by playing piano and organ.
He devoted his life toward his family and was a friend to everyone. He always had a smile on his face, which revealed his unwavering patience, kindness, and generosity.
On Feb. 18, 1978, he was united in marriage to Sherry (Meadows) Shull, who survives.
Garold is also survived by his children, Matthew Aaron Shull and wife, Stephanie, of Bridgewater, Corey Daniel Shull and partner, Jayne Paschall, of Upperville, and Heather Shull Barnhart and husband, Aaron, of Dayton; grandchildren, Noah and Zachary Shull and Trevor, Emmalin and Ezra Barnhart; brother, Dale Evers Shull of Henrico; and nephew, Ivan Steuart Shull.
Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the guest book on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Beaver Creek Church Cemetery with Pastor David R. Miller officiating. Visitors are asked to wear masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Montezuma Church of the Brethren Stained Glass Fund, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821 and/or the American Stroke Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
