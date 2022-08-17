Garrett Paul Long, 26, of Richmond, formerly of Harrisonburg, departed this life and went to be with Christ on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Garrett was born in Harrisonburg on April 17, 1996, and is the son of William Johnson Jr., and Kathie Nadine Ramsdell Long, who survive.
Garrett had accomplished so many things in his life. He attended Blue Ridge Christian School, later attending and graduating from Spotswood High School in 2015, attended and earned his Bachelor’s degree in cinematic arts at Liberty University in 2019. During his time at Liberty University, he was on the Liberty Snowboard team and placed at the National Championship, he was an Eagle Scout of Troop 72, and was a singer and song writer with published albums on digital streaming services such as Spotify. He worked at Smith Evergreen Concrete in Richmond as a concrete stamper. He previously worked as a fiber optic crew supervisor for Computer Cabling and Technology, Refuge Foundation in Montana as a fly-fishing instructor, and was a snowboard instructor at Massanutten and Liberty Snow-Flex.
His parents lovingly called him “Britey Lite” as a child- because he was so full of cheer. Garrett brought so much joy into their lives. He was truly one of a kind, and unique in every way. Garrett loved his family deeply. He never, ever left their home without saying “I love you” to his mom and dad. He was the kind of kid every parent would have wanted.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, William Johnson “Will” Long, III and wife, Michelle, Taylor Benjamin Long and fiancée, Brooke; sister, Elanor Meredith Leaton and husband, William; nephews, Scooter and Buck Long, and nieces; Olive and Pepper Long, as well as many of his beloved and devoted friends and rescue dog Levi. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Hilda Ramsdell; paternal grandparents, William Long Sr., and Olive Shafer Long.
The family will receive friends, 6-8 p.m., on Friday August 19, 2022 at the Horizon Christian Fellowship Church in Harrisonburg.
A burial will be held at Duck Run Natural Cemetery on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Young Life of Central Virginia P.O Box 3543 Lynchburg VA, 24503.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.