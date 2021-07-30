Garry Douglas Kline, 77, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born in Circleville, W.Va., on Aug. 31, 1943, and was a son of the late Joseph Franklin and Bertie (Bennett) Kline.
Garry was a field representative with the Dairy Farmers of America and had 38 years of dedicated service. He had previously worked for Westdale Hatchery. He was a member of Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren. Garry was an avid gardener, especially roses, hunter and photographer. He loved helping others and making a difference in the lives of many, but his greatest joy was being a devoted granddaddy.
He was united in marriage on Dec. 1, 2001, to Reba May (Shirk) Kline.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Robbie Kline and wife, Diane, of Stuarts Draft, Jerry Kline of Harrisonburg, Amy Cyzick of Broadway, Regina Harlow and husband, Lee, of Grottoes, Ethel Kimmell and husband, Heath, of Waynesboro, Stephanie Liskey and husband, Charlie, of Keezletown, Shannon Cyzick and wife, Amy Lee, of Briery Branch, Jody Cyzick and wife, Jane, of Clover Hill and Andy Cyzick and wife, Jodi, of Dayton; two sisters, Norma Kline of Grottoes and Shirley Ann Kline of Churchville; three brothers, Joseph Kline Jr. and wife, Arvella, of Hopkins Gap, Berlin Kline of Dayton and Larry Kline of Fulks Run. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jennings Kline, Delno Kline and Jerry Kline as well as special aunt, Mildred, and a granddaughter, Sadie Rose Harlow.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren with Pastor Ryan Cooper and Regina Harlow officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Church Cemetery.
Friends are welcome anytime Saturday, July 31, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater and the family will be present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or Sadie Rose Foundation, PO Box 382, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.