Gary Allen Arnold, 63, of Massanutten, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home. Gary was born Feb. 7, 1958, in Alexandria, Va., to the late Louella and Roland Arnold.
He graduated Hayfield Secondary School in 1976, and later met and married his loving wife, Karen, on Oct. 15, 1983. They originally lived in Manassas, where Gary worked in home construction as a customer service tech. In August of 2002, they moved to the Shenandoah Valley to enjoy a simpler life. Gary was a skilled carpenter and great at woodworking. He also pursued many other interests throughout his life, including home brewing. He loved sharing his brews with friends, which they enjoyed very much, especially when asked to sample his latest recipe. One of his favorite pastimes was listening to Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, bluegrass, and watching YouTube music videos.
Gary was a loving husband and devoted father. He was considered a “Gentle Giant” within the family. He was a hardworking, honest man who treated others with the utmost respect, and always extended support to those who needed it. He will be remembered and loved by all that knew him.
Mr. Arnold is survived by his wife, Karen Brown Arnold; son, Burke Christian Arnold; brothers, Kenny Arnold, Bill Arnold; sisters, Kathy Devers, Bobbi Freeman Schroeder; and a special nephew, Chris Arnold, of Shepherdstown, W.Va. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Darlene Arnold.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley Inc., JMU Campbell Building, 755 M.L.K. Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. https://www.bicsv.org/donate/
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
