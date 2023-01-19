On Jan. 17, 2023, Gary Andrew Garst went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ.
He was born March 19, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Freda Garst of Bridgewater and the late Marshall Garst.
Gary loved the Lord, his family and music. He graduated from Turner Ashby High School and was a welder and talented artist. He witnessed to many about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and brought them to the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Garst; sons, Dustin Garst, Brandon Garst and wife, Kimberly, Ryan Garst and Shay Garst and fiancée, Erica Shifflett; daughter, Lillian Garst; stepsons, Chase Shull and Gunner Shull; sisters, Teresa Kiser and husband, Keith, and Marsha Garst and husband, David Rao; sister-in-law, Sue Garst; grandchildren, Avery Garst, Kinsley Garst, Eli Garst, Tiffany Garst, Leah Garst and Jackson Garst; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother, Frederick Garst.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Potter's House in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Potter's House Worship Center, PO Box 1345, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Divine Love Fellowship, 505 N. Willow St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or a church of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.