Gary Ashby Roadcap
Gary Ashby Roadcap, 69, of Grottoes, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Roadcap was born Nov. 10, 1953, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Ashby Allen and Cornelia Raynes Roadcap.
Gary grew up in Grottoes and was a lifetime resident of the Valley. He was a member of the Faith Community Church in Harrisonburg where he was baptized Oct. 16, 2022. He loved to hunt, fish and was an avid gardener. He enjoyed reading his Bible and sharing his faith. He was the families “handyman” sharing his wisdom and knowledge of how to fix things and was a self-employed carpenter for many years before retiring. He was a devoted husband and an amazing father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.
On April 19, 1980, he married his wife of 43 years, Bonnie (Bennett) Roadcap, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Michael Roadcap and Eric Roadcap and wife, Danielle; a daughter, Cynthia Miller and husband, Matt; brothers, Lonnie Roadcap and wife, Patty, and Stanley Roadcap; sisters, Sandra Morris and husband, Don, and Fonda Nuckols; and grandchildren, Caiden, Ty, Emilee, Brittany, Mackenzie, and Maximus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Roadcap.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Blake Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
