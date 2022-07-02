Gary ‘Bear’ Wayne Combs
Gary “Bear” Wayne Combs, 75, of Timberville, passed away June 30, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
He was born in Baker, WV on June 3, 1947, to the late Louis Hall and Vivian See Combs.
Gary worked as a supervisor of the Long Haul Crew at Cargill. He was a member of Brighter Day’s Bible Church in Mt. Jackson.
On July 29, 1966, he married the former Mary Caldwell who survives.
Also surviving are his five daughters, Robin Miller and husband Mike of Quicksburg, Janel Shafer and husband Danny of Quicksburg, Rachel Nguyen and husband Tuan of Greenwood, IN, Faith Higgins and husband Jay of Winchester, Deann Combs of Timberville; eight grandchildren, Jesse and wife Lyndsey, Joshua and wife Marcia, Jeremiah and wife Denna, Bethany and husband Daniel, Kelsey and husband Jared, Kayli, Meagan, Noah; eleven great grandchildren; three brothers, Gene Combs of Broadway, Donnie Combs of Grotttoes, Leon Combs of Capon Bridge, WV; a special cousin, Christine Funkhouser of Keyser, WV; and nine nieces and nephews. He was loved and cared for by many during his 7 years at Life Care Center in New Market.
One brother, Ronny Combs, preceded him in death.
Pastor Larry Rinard will conduct a funeral service on Tuesday, July 5th at New Dale Church of the Brethren in Baker, WV. Burial will be in New Dale Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 PM Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home chapel in Broadway.
Friends may visit the funeral home anytime Sunday and Monday to pay their respects and sign a guest book.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, Attention Processing Center
PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.