Gary “Bear” Wayne Combs, 75, of Timberville, passed away June 30, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
He was born in Baker, W.Va., on June 3, 1947, to the late Louis Hall and Vivian See Combs.
Gary worked as a supervisor of the Long Haul Crew at Cargill. He was a member of Brighter Day’s Bible Church in Mount Jackson.
On July 29, 1966, he married the former Mary Caldwell, who survives.
Also surviving are his five daughters, Robin Miller and husband, Mike, of Quicksburg, Janel Shafer and husband, Danny, of Quicksburg, Rachel Nguyen and husband, Tuan of Greenwood, Ind., Faith Higgins and husband, Jay, of Winchester and Deann Combs of Timberville; eight grandchildren, Jesse and wife, Lyndsey, Joshua and wife, Marcia, Jeremiah and wife, Denna, Bethany and husband, Daniel, Kelsey and husband, Jared, Kayli, Meagan, and Noah; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gene Combs of Broadway, Donnie Combs of Grottoes and Leon Combs of Capon Bridge, W.Va.; a special cousin, Christine Funkhouser of Keyser, W.Va.; and nine nieces and nephews. He was loved and cared for by many during his seven years at Life Care Center in New Market.
One brother, Ronny Combs, preceded him in death.
Pastor Larry Rinard will conduct a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at New Dale Church of the Brethren in Baker, W.Va. Burial will be in New Dale Cemetery.
The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Friends visited the funeral home Sunday and Monday to pay their respects and sign the guest book.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital, Attention Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
