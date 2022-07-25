Gary Cecil Driver, 65, a resident of Linville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Driver was born Dec. 23, 1956, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Dorothy Virginia Staubus Driver and the late Gordon Cecil Driver.
He was a retired poultry farmer and enjoyed watching movies. He was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren.
On June 11, 1983, he married Belinda Lou Johnson Driver, who survives.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Driver is survived by his daughter, Amy McMullen and husband, Travis; siblings, Phyllis Watson and husband, Don, Betty Estes and husband, Ken “Festus”, and Patty Bleazard and husband, George; grandchildren, Trevor McMullen and Lauren McMullen; mother-in-law, Betty Lou Johnson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Mr. Driver was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Carper.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Cosner officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
