Gary Curtis Knupp Jr., 58, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Knupp was born Jan. 10, 1964, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Gary Curtis Knupp Sr. of Harrisonburg and Shirley Corbin Knupp of Penn Laird.
Gary was a graduate of Broadway High School and James Madison University. He was previously employed at Com Sonics and Wilson Trucking. He loved to be with his family and friends and could always be counted on for his loyalty and humor.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée, Lanetta Christmas; stepsons, who were like his sons, Aaron Christmas of New Jersey and Ryan Christmas of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Leena “Peanut” and Aria “Little Turtle;” two uncles, Donnie Knupp and wife, Joan, and Charles Knupp and wife, Alda; five aunts, Barbara Green, Debbie Showalter and husband, Tom, Cora Anderson, Jeanie Hamaday and Ruby Fultz and his miniature poodle, Ben.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Joel Robinette officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
