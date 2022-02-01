Gary Edward Dove, 74, of Broadway, died Jan. 31, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Dec. 8, 1947, in Bergton and was a son of the late Herman and Vaca Siever Dove.
Gary was a truck driver for 40 years at Superior Concrete. He was a member of Flat Rock Church of the Brethren and attended Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland. Gary was a great Christian man.
On Jan. 1, 1971, he married the love of his life, the former Janet Virginia Hollar, who preceded him in death on Dec. 14, 2017.
Surviving are two stepchildren, whom he helped raise, stepdaughter, Vanessa Carr and husband, Wayne, of Harrisonburg and stepson, Kenneth Dale Turner of Broadway; and three siblings, Catherine Shipe of Timberville, Linda Strickler of New Market and Larry Dove of Bergton.
Pastors Larry Aikens and Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view and sign a guestbook beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Masks will be required at the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
