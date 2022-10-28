Gary Gene Hottinger, 71, of New Market, Va., passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Oak Lea Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. He was born May 22, 1951, in Harrisonburg to the late Guy Ashby and Helen Pauline Cook Hottinger.
Gary was a line supervisor at Cargill. He was a member of Brighter Day Bible Church in Mount Jackson.
On June 26, 1971, he married the former Brenda Diamond, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Timley Simmons of Rockingham, Melissa Runion of Edinburg and Amanda Morris of Mount Crawford; eight grandchildren, Megan Scott, Emily Simmons, Chase Simmons, Alexia Weaver, Drake Lawson, Lillian Lawson, Madison Simmons and Kaylee Weaver; one great-grandchild, Caroline Simmons; one brother, Dale Hottinger; and two sisters, Bonnie Hottle and Carolyn Combs.
Pastor Larry Rinard will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
