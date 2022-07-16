Gary Gene Zimmerman, 79, of Bridgewater, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
He was born on August 15, 1942 and was the son of Leroy and Pauline Zimmerman.
Gary had worked as a National Service Officer for the Disabled American Veterans. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a medic.
Gary was united in marriage to Carol Zimmerman who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter Kimberly Zimmerman, of Pensacola, FL, step son, Shane O'Quinn, of Dalton Gardens, ID; brother, Phillip Zimmerman of Greensboro, NC; sister, Carol Zimmerman, of Dallas, TX. Twelve grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Zimmerman and Gary Zimmerman; and daughter, Amy Frasard; and brothers, Bill, Robert, Samuel, and Charles; sisters, Gerogia, Eva, Barbara, Patricia and Judy.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.