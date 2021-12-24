Gary Grey "Teddy Bear" Caplinger Sr., 73, of Mount Crawford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home.
Gary was born April 27, 1948, a son of the late Greta (Caplinger) Whetzel.
He retired from Tysons in Harrisonburg.
On Nov. 29, 1968, he was united in marriage to Helen Deloris (Turner) Caplinger, who survives.
Gary is also survived by sons, Gary Caplinger Jr. and wife, Twala, of Rockingham and Michael Caplinger and wife, Brandy, of Mount Crawford; nine grandchildren, Gary Wayne Caplinger, Alisha Hummel, Stephanie Talley, Christina Henderson, Gary Caplinger III, Madison Caplinger, Matthew Caplinger, Andrew Caplinger and Luke Caplinger; six great-grandchildren, Jaliyah Henderson, Jaxon Henderson, Sarah Caplinger, Rylee Caplinger, Haylee Hummel, and Hannah Hummel; and nephew, Bradley Turner.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Deb Talley, and siblings, Benny, LeRoy, and Betsy Whetzel.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Moyers Family Cemetery in Singers Glen with Jason Boggs officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
