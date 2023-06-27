Gary Harold Holloway, 78, of Clifton Forge, formerly of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Alleghany Health. Gary was born July 19, 1944, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Howard Jackson and Cleo (Alexander) Holloway.
Gary attended Montevideo High School and later attended barber school in Richmond. Gary loved being with his family and friends and his hobbies included blacksmithing and working on the farm.
Gary is survived by siblings, Carson (Kelley) Holloway and Linda Kelly, both of Grottoes; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Jack Holloway.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Port Republic Mutual Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA, 22901 or at www.alz.org or the Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
