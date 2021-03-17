Gary L. Knott
Gary Lee Knott, 64, a resident of Hinton, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Knott was born Jan. 1, 1957, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Ray Maxie Preston and Acklene Elizabeth Parrott Knott.
He graduated from Turner Ashby High School and worked in banking for over 40 years. He was a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren.
On May 6, 1978, he married Holly Showalter Knott, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Heather Biddle and husband, John, of New Market, Heath Knott and wife, Marsha, of Rawley Springs and Hunter Knott and wife, Ariel, of Bridgewater; brother, Rick Knott and wife, Tina, of Dayton; and grandchildren, Madison Frye, Asher Biddle, Caroline Knott, Rosslyn Knott and Kohen Knott; and his in-laws, Jack and Gloria Showalter of Hinton.
Pastor Marty Doss will conduct a graveside service Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Horeb Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Saturday, March 20, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will be closed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
