Gary Lee Powell
Gary Lee Powell, 61, of Bridgewater, and husband of Brenda S. Powell, passed away surrounded by his family on March 30, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may view full obituary and share their condolences and memories online in the guestbook at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
