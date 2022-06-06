Gary Lee Simmons, 64, of Charlottesville, Va., died on June 2, 2022, at home with his family.
Born on Nov. 2, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of Harry Lee and Beatrice Simmons. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, John D. Linkous Sr.
Gary was raised in Bridgewater, Va. before moving to Charlottesville, Va. with his wife, Kathy. Gary exemplified what it was to be a great father, husband, son and friend. Gary’s passion for baseball after his playing career continued with coaching Little League and Travel baseball teams. Gary enjoyed watching and playing golf with his son, Alex. Gary worked for the Controller’s Office at the UVA Medical Center for 35 years as well as refereeing basketball for the PBOA for over 40 years.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Charlottesville, Va. and son, Alex, of Jupiter, Fla. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Shirley Linkous; and many close friends and family members.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Monticello Memory Gardens.
The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home Downtown Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Louisa County Rescue Squad, 83 Rescue Lane, Louisa, VA 23093.
The family extends a special thank you to the amazing support and assistance from his chosen families, the Tarkingtons and the Bartons.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
