Gary Lewis Estes, 69, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born to Hubert B. and Mattie Lee (Carper) Estes in Harrisonburg on Jan. 17, 1951.
In 1970, Gary married the love of his life, Diane (Gault) Estes. The two lived in Rockingham County and had three children.
For many years, he was the owner and operator of Estes Insurance Agency in Dayton, Va. He spent his retirement working at Blue Ridge Power Sports, riding motorcycles and gardening.
Gary never met a stranger. He was exuberant and lived life to its fullest. He was loyal, honest, and always ready to lend a hand. He loved a good game, and enjoyed playing softball, golfing, and hunting.
Above all else, he loved, in no particular order except Jesus and family first.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Kellie and husband, Jeff Simmons, of Dayton, Brian and wife, Lisa, of Bridgewater, and Lindsay and husband, Andrew Li, of Philadelphia, Pa. Gary greatly enjoyed being a grandfather and was blessed with nine grandchildren who also survive him, Hailey Simmons Puffenbarger and husband, Justin, Hunter Simmons, Hope Simmons, Bethany Estes, Noah Estes, Zion Estes, Elijah Estes, Ciaran Li, and Finley Li. As is his brother, Hubert B. Estes, Jr. , of Marietta, Ga. He loved us all the most, and we were blessed for it.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen Wayne Estes.
In accordance with CDC restrictions, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000, Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
