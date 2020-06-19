Gary Lynn Aldridge, 64, of Shenandoah, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Aldridge was born July 22, 1955, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late, Claude Elwood and Wyona Baugher Aldridge.
Mr. Aldridge was a graduate of Page County High School with the class of 1974. He retired from GreenWood Inc. and was previously employed with North Anna Generating Station. Gary was a member of Bethlehem Independent Christian Church in Kite Hollow, a fan of the Detroit Lions and Texas Rangers, and enjoyed hunting and tending to his vegetable garden.
On Dec. 24, 1986, he married Tina Rae Richards, who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Philip Aldridge and wife, Shelia, of Newport, and Brandon Richards of Luray; daughters, Sheena Richards and companion, Matt Wright, of Shenandoah, and Brittany Mayes and husband, Shawn, of Luray; sisters, Peggy Rhinehart of Shenandoah, Bonnie Housden of Stanley, Sue Ann Leigh and husband, Reese, of Bumpass and Melissa Shifflett and husband, Winston, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Madison Petefish, Evan Cubbage, Bladyn Mayes, Liam Mayes, Josh Carrico, and Timothy Carrico; great-grandchildren, Adaline Carrico, Charlotte Carrico and June Carrico, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Andy Seastrom and Pastor David Samuels officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Page One, 600 Comer Lane, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
