Gary Matthew Meadows, 62, of Elkton, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his daughter’s home.
Mr. Meadows was born Sept. 13, 1958, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late John Matthew and Leona Gertrude Dean Meadows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Evans, and a nephew, David Comer.
Gary’s main profession throughout his life was welding, but he also loved driving tractor trailers when he got the opportunity. His personality was known to fill a room with laughter. His best spent time was with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons, Gary Meadows II and J.W. Meadows; daughters, Mary Meadows and companion, Dayton Bolyard, and April Meadows and companion, Robbie Shenk; brother, Wade Meadows; sisters, Brenda Comer and Glenda Breeden, as well as grandchildren, Tyler Hovey, Jalynn, Brooklyn, Hailey, Tucker, Jayden and Doug Meadows, and Macie and Madelynn Morris. He is also survived by his dog and 10-year companion, Booboo.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Facial coverings and distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
