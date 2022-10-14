Gary Owen Fielding, 68, of Penn Laird, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his home.
Born Oct. 25, 1953, in Rockingham County, he was a son of the late George Owen and Rachel Gooden Fielding. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Fielding; and a brother-in-law, Max Hinegardner.
Gary graduated from Montevideo High School and James Madison University. He was a retired Deputy Sheriff with Rockingham County. He loved bluegrass music, especially The Stanley Brothers.
He is survived by his sister, Judy Fielding Hinegardner of Harrisonburg; his brother, Barry Wayne Fielding and wife, Sheila, of Pineville; two nieces, Jamie Hinegardner and Melinda Fielding; as well as one nephew, Matthew Fielding.
In keeping with Mr. Fielding’s wishes, all services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
