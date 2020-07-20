Gary W. Alger
Gary Wayne “Big Gernie” Alger, 67, of Stanley, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born March 27, 1953, in Stanley (Alma area) and was a son of the late Medford Leon Alger and Alma Comer Alger.
Big Gernie lived every day to the fullest. He enjoyed cornhole games and being with all his friends and family. He was always the life of the party.
On June 26, 1970, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Kibler Alger, who survives. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Timothy “Little Gernie” Alger and wife, Misty, of Stanley; one brother, Danny “Porky” Alger and wife, Gloria, of Shenandoah; three sisters, Lois Jean Hinkle of Broadway, Wanda Estep of Shenandoah and Judy Hammer and fiancé, Marty Smith of Elkton; a sister-in-law, Betty Alger of Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbie Jo Alger; a brother, Ronald Alger; and a brother-in-law, Hardy Hinkle.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Bradley Funeral Home by Evangelist Doug Gochenour. Burial will be in the St. Luke Cemetery at Alma.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
