Gary W. Carter, 70, of Staunton departed this life on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was born March 16, 1949, a son of the late Lennis C. and Hilda V. Jones Carter.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Lee, Melvin, and Gene, and two sisters, Delores H. Jones and Linda Murphy.
Gary is survived by a brother, Daniel L. Carter of Harrisonburg; a sister, Adrian Carter of Richmond; a niece and two nephews, and a host of other relatives.
A special thanks to the staff at Envoy of Staunton, who provided care for him.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no formal service or visitation. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Drive W, Ste. 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
