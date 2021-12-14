Gary Wayne Patterson Sr., 78, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Kings Daughters Community Health & Rehab Center in Staunton.
Mr. Patterson was born Oct. 1, 1943, to the late Paterick Alfred and Lena Sherman Patterson.
He worked for Pepsi, the sales counter at NAPA Auto Parts and Advance Auto and numerous 7-Elevens and Highs. He was always a hard worker and loved to fish, spend time with his wife, kids, and grandkids.
On Aug. 7, 1982, he married Ruby Stroop Patterson, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mikey Patterson and spouse, Cheryl, Melissa Wright and spouse, Charles, Ray Kimble and spouse, Jim Roadcap, Juanita (Nikkie) Moore and spouse, Bron, Amanda Dimick and spouse, Brian, and Gary Patterson Jr.; son-in-law, Franklin Fulk; sisters-in-law, Gloria Patterson and Betty Patterson; 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by a daughter, B.J. Fulk; and his siblings, Jr. Patterson, David Patterson and Ann Davis and husband, Larry.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the funeral home. At his request, the body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Fire Department Hose Company No. 4, 210 East Rock St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, PO Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
