Gary W. “Sam” Hensley, a lifelong resident of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville.
He will be missed by his wife, Mary Lou, and children, Gary, Keith, Jeff, Debbie, Sheri, Shannon and other relatives and friends.
Have a great journey my love,
Mary Lou
